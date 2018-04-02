HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) Market Capitalization Hits $25.41 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $25.41 million and approximately $37,924.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017006 BTC.

Orlycoin (ORLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2014. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 94,002,796,504 coins and its circulating supply is 65,835,556,245 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade. It is not currently possible to buy HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

