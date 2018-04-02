Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Macquarie raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

NYSE:HBM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 384,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $1,855.03, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.98.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $414.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.00 million. research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 388,670 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 152,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 630,305 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,616,724 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 956,148 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

