Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,538,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,877,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,967,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,817,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,578,347,000 after acquiring an additional 833,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,454,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,994,161,000 after acquiring an additional 114,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 16,088,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,429,058,000 after acquiring an additional 198,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 140,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $21,527,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.13, for a total transaction of $10,072,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,030,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,294,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $159.79 on Monday. Facebook Inc has a 1-year low of $138.81 and a 1-year high of $195.32. The company has a market capitalization of $464,189.94, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. equities analysts predict that Facebook Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vetr raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.09 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.76.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

