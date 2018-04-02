Humana (HUM) Position Raised by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Humana (NYSE:HUM) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Humana by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,653,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,799,000 after acquiring an additional 150,173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 21,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 378,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,125,000 after purchasing an additional 131,990 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of Humana by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,960,000 after purchasing an additional 142,706 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $268.83 on Monday. Humana has a 12 month low of $204.98 and a 12 month high of $293.35. The stock has a market cap of $37,013.59, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. equities analysts expect that Humana will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.08%.

Humana declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $264.90 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Humana from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.47.

In other news, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,196 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $326,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,047.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 14,075 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.32, for a total value of $3,861,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,243,950.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,218 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

