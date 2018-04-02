Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,837 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,719,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,610,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,128,000 after purchasing an additional 754,308 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $20,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $16,645.28, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

