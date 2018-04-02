Huobi Token (HT) Price Hits $1.72 on Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $106.71 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00024662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00696438 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00179980 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00038491 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029599 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobi.pro.

Huobi Token Coin Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not currently possible to buy Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

