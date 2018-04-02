Hyatt (H) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Hyatt (NYSE:H) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hyatt earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.2526202223178 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.59. 1,176,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hyatt has a 52-week low of $52.72 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $9,053.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Hyatt (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hyatt had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Hyatt’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Hyatt announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyatt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Hyatt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 target price on Hyatt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Hyatt in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hyatt from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.69.

In related news, insider Peter Fulton sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $344,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,486.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maryam Banikarim sold 4,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $400,208.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hyatt

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

