I/O Coin (IOC) One Day Volume Tops $32,650.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and $32,650.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00012700 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.60 or 0.04312250 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001220 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007289 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015909 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011451 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 16,627,461 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

