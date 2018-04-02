Driehaus Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in IAMGOLD Corp (IAG)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,131 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,823,494 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,732,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $346,069,000 after buying an additional 880,887 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 50.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 172,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,579,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 652,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 787,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 21.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 974,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 170,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $5.19 on Monday. IAMGOLD Corp has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2,417.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a PEG ratio of 16.63 and a beta of -0.17.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 45.81% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAG. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC set a $7.50 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa; and Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa.

