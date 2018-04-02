IBM (IBM) Position Boosted by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in IBM were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in IBM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IBM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in IBM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in IBM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC purchased a new stake in IBM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $153.43 on Monday. IBM has a one year low of $139.13 and a one year high of $176.33. The company has a market capitalization of $141,334.80, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.01. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $2,010,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick H. Waddell acquired 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered IBM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.01.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

