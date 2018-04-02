IBM Retirement Fund Has $3.52 Million Position in IBM (IBM)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in IBM were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IBM by 6.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in IBM by 1.2% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 65,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in IBM by 6.6% in the second quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in IBM by 10.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in IBM by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederick H. Waddell purchased 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.38 per share, with a total value of $99,661.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $153.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. IBM has a 1-year low of $139.13 and a 1-year high of $176.33. The firm has a market cap of $141,334.80, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that IBM will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Vetr upgraded shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IBM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale set a $152.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.01.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

