iCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (ICN)

iCoin (CURRENCY:ICN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. One iCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iCoin has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. iCoin has a market cap of $248,217.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of iCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00697001 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014333 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00177313 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00038000 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029705 BTC.

iCoin Coin Profile

iCoin launched on August 25th, 2016. iCoin’s total supply is 29,548,481 coins. iCoin’s official website is www.icoin.world. iCoin’s official Twitter account is @iconominet.

iCoin Coin Trading

iCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy iCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for iCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.