ICON Price Tops $2.14 (CRYPTO:ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One ICON token can now be bought for $2.14 or 0.00030469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io and Binance. ICON has a total market cap of $829.45 million and $46.41 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ICON alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003099 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00702505 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00169115 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037508 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00124405 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 400,230,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,042,508 tokens. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ICON Project is a decentralized transactions network. The ICON Project aims to connect independent blockchains with different governance, so that they can transact with one another without intermediaries. ICX is a loopchain-based smart contract digital protocol that facilitates, verifies, and enacts a negotiated agreement between consenting parties within ICON. “

ICON Token Trading

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Binance, OKEx, COSS and Gate.io. It is not possible to buy ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.