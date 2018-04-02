Iconomi (CRYPTO:ICN) Price Down 33% Over Last 7 Days

Iconomi (CURRENCY:ICN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Iconomi has a total market cap of $72.06 million and approximately $522,642.00 worth of Iconomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconomi token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00010452 BTC on major exchanges including Bitsane, Livecoin, Kraken and Liqui. In the last week, Iconomi has traded down 33% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iconomi alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003024 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00692469 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014438 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000450 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00037250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00160205 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029877 BTC.

Iconomi Profile

Iconomi’s genesis date was August 25th, 2016. Iconomi’s total supply is 99,735,687 tokens. The official website for Iconomi is www.iconomi.net. The Reddit community for Iconomi is /r/iconomi. The official message board for Iconomi is medium.com/iconominet. Iconomi’s official Twitter account is @iconominet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Iconomi is an European based exchange that allows users to easily acquire Ether with EUR. Iconomi has recently expanded into a crowdfunded project, the Iconomi Open Fund Management platform. In the Iconomi OFM, users can choose between two investment types with different risk and profit levels, Coin Traded Funds (CTFs) and Coin Managed Funds (CMFs). Iconomi (ICN) tokens allow users to vote regarding the platform's development and they pay out dividends from the profits generated by the Iconomi OFM platform. “

Buying and Selling Iconomi

Iconomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kraken, Bitsane, Binance, Liqui, OKEx, Livecoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta, Mercatox and Tux Exchange. It is not possible to buy Iconomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconomi must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Iconomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.