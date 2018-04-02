ICOS Price Reaches $23.66 on Exchanges (ICOS)

ICOS (CURRENCY:ICOS) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, ICOS has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One ICOS token can currently be purchased for approximately $23.66 or 0.00338666 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex and HitBTC. ICOS has a total market cap of $13.73 million and approximately $23,751.00 worth of ICOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICOS alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00693080 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00177514 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037754 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029372 BTC.

ICOS Token Profile

ICOS’s genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. ICOS’s total supply is 585,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 580,241 tokens. The official website for ICOS is icos.icobox.io. ICOS’s official Twitter account is @icobox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICOS

ICOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Tidex and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy ICOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICOS must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for ICOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.