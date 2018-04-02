Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Identiv from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Identiv stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Identiv has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. Identiv had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. sell-side analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Identiv by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 418,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 155,014 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Identiv by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 805,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Identiv by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc is a global security technology company. The Company operates through four segments: Physical access control systems (PACS), Identity, Credentials and All Other. PACS segment provides solutions and services that enable the issuance, management and use of secure identity credentials in diverse markets.

