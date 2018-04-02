IDEX Membership (IDXM) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. IDEX Membership has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $681.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for $1,437.70 or 0.20613600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00697964 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00174486 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037780 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029822 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not possible to purchase IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

