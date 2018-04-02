Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,530 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,709,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972,070 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6,109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,147,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $273,977,000 after buying an additional 8,016,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 352,120,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,021,378,000 after buying an additional 7,411,891 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,528,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $423,475,000 after buying an additional 4,577,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,415,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $419,903,000 after buying an additional 3,559,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Vetr raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.01 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.99 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $625,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $940,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,004,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,229,375. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $206,623.34, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.95%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

