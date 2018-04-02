Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for IG Group (IGG)

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

IGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 760 ($10.50) to GBX 781 ($10.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 955 ($13.19) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 833.50 ($11.52).

Get IG Group alerts:

LON IGG opened at GBX 797.50 ($11.02) on Thursday. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 487.82 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.50 ($11.57).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/ig-group-igg-given-hold-rating-at-shore-capital-updated.html.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in online trading. The Company provides contracts for difference (CFDs) in over 17 countries globally. The Company’s segments include UK, Australia, Europe and Rest of World. The UK segment consists of its operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and derives its revenue from financial spread bets, CFDs, binary options and execution only stockbroking.

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.