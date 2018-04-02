Ignyta (RXDX) and Cascadian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CASC) Critical Analysis

Cascadian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CASC) and Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Cascadian Therapeutics has a beta of 3.79, meaning that its share price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ignyta has a beta of 184.87, meaning that its share price is 18,387% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Cascadian Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Ignyta shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cascadian Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Ignyta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cascadian Therapeutics and Ignyta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cascadian Therapeutics N/A N/A -$56.93 million N/A N/A Ignyta N/A N/A -$103.63 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cascadian Therapeutics and Ignyta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cascadian Therapeutics N/A -43.53% -40.90% Ignyta N/A -113.09% -68.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cascadian Therapeutics and Ignyta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cascadian Therapeutics 1 2 2 0 2.20 Ignyta 0 4 1 0 2.20

Cascadian Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.86%. Ignyta has a consensus price target of $26.40, suggesting a potential downside of 2.15%. Given Ignyta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ignyta is more favorable than Cascadian Therapeutics.

Summary

Cascadian Therapeutics beats Ignyta on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cascadian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cascadian Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Oncothyreon Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidate includes ONT-380, an orally active and selective small-molecule human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER) 2 inhibitor. The Company’s ONT-10 is a therapeutic vaccine targeting the Mucin 1 peptide antigen (MUC1). The Company is engaged in developing preclinical product candidates in oncology using its Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) kinase inhibitor and protocell technology. The Company completed the evaluation of approximately two dosing cohorts in its Phase Ib trial of ONT-10 in combination with the anti-CD27 T-cell agonist antibody varlilumab in collaboration with other company. The Company has completed Phase I trial of ONT-380, with both dose-escalation and expansion components. The Company has initiated Phase Ib trials of ONT-380.

Ignyta Company Profile

Ignyta, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on precision medicine in oncology. The Company is pursuing an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. The Company’s pipeline includes various compounds, such as entrectinib, RXDX-105, taladegib and RXDX-106. Entrectinib is an orally bioavailable, central nervous system (CNS)-active, small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor directed to the tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) family of tyrosine kinase receptors (TRKA, TRKB and TRKC), ROS1 and anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) proteins. RXDX-105 is an orally bioavailable, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR)-sparing, small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor of rearranged during transfection (RET). Taladegib is an orally bioavailable, small molecule hedgehog/smoothened antagonist. RXDX-106 is a pseudo-irreversible, small molecule inhibitor of TYRO3, AXL and MER (collectively TAM), and c-MET.

