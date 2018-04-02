II-VI (IIVI) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IIVI. boosted their price objective on II-VI from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Northland Securities cut II-VI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on II-VI in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on II-VI to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.71. II-VI has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2,555.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.12.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $378,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,258.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in II-VI by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter valued at $2,252,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in II-VI by 157.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 137,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 84,176 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 23.0% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 57,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in II-VI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

