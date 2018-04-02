Illumina (ILMN) Director Sells $63,065.00 in Stock

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.26, for a total transaction of $63,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,277.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 8th, Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $60,375.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $236.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34,753.74, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina has a 12-month low of $167.16 and a 12-month high of $256.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.04 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,034,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $226,017,000 after buying an additional 749,468 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,412,621 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $964,114,000 after buying an additional 355,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 371.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,160 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $46,355,000 after buying an additional 167,206 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $33,752,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $92,065,000 after buying an additional 123,555 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.39.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

