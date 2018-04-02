Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

Press coverage about Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Image Sensing Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.3786064377452 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Image Sensing Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of Image Sensing Systems stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,149. Image Sensing Systems has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc is a provider of software-based products and solutions for the intelligent transportation systems (ITS) industry. The Company develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in traffic, security, police and parking applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, venue security, entry control and traffic data collection.

