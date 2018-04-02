Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Immuron Limited is a bio pharmaceutical Microbiome company. It focused on oral immunotherapy using polyclonal antibody products for humans. The company is involved in developing therapeutic products in NASH, ASH and other diseases mediated through gut disbiosis. Immuron Limited is based in Armadale, Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares in a report on Friday, March 9th.

IMRN opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle.

