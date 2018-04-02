Imperial Brands (IMBBY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMBBY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Imperial Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray downgraded Imperial Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

IMBBY stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $33,059.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

