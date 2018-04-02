IMPINJ Inc (PI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

Shares of PI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,454. IMPINJ has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.92, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.87.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that IMPINJ will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett bought 8,000 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evan Fein sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $142,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the third quarter valued at $128,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the third quarter valued at $208,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/impinj-inc-pi-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts-updated-updated.html.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc is a provider of RAIN radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions. The Company sells a platform that includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), reader ICs, readers and gateways that enable wireless connectivity to everyday items, and software that delivers Item Intelligence from endpoint reads.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.