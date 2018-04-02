IMPINJ (PI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IMPINJ earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3941419820806 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of PI stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 354,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,179. The company has a market cap of $277.56, a P/E ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 1.52. IMPINJ has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. analysts expect that IMPINJ will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PI shares. BidaskClub downgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMPINJ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IMPINJ from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray dropped their price target on IMPINJ from $27.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IMPINJ from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMPINJ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van bought 47,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $602,417.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,757.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Evan Fein sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $142,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $437,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

