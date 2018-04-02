Incyte (INCY) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $79.41

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) reached a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.41 and last traded at $80.21, with a volume of 677603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $17,649.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.54. Incyte had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $444.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 1,958 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $167,506.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Gryska sold 6,760 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $668,361.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,750.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,670 shares of company stock worth $1,489,181 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 1,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

