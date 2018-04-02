Independent Research Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €211.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €211.00 ($260.49) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($271.60) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($254.32) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Commerzbank set a €228.00 ($281.48) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Cfra set a €220.00 ($271.60) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €215.00 ($265.43) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €212.88 ($262.82).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €196.65 ($242.78) on Friday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($202.04) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($248.16).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas and Reebok brands. The company is also involved in wholesale, retail, and e-commerce business activities related to the distribution of adidas and Reebok products to retail and end customers.

