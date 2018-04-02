HeidelbergCement (HEI) Given a €91.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €91.00 ($112.35) target price from research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a €95.00 ($117.28) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Cfra set a €83.00 ($102.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €100.00 ($123.46) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €102.50 ($126.54) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($129.63) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €95.26 ($117.61).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €79.78 ($98.49) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €76.94 ($94.99) and a twelve month high of €96.00 ($118.52).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/independent-research-analysts-give-heidelbergcement-hei-a-91-00-price-target-updated.html.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.