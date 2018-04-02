InflationCoin (IFLT) Price Reaches $0.0000

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $139.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.36 or 0.04397010 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001259 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012600 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007340 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011846 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 42,106,286,593 coins. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS with random super block rewards. It uses high PoS rewards to destribute the supply fairly. “

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.