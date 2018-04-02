Influxcoin Reaches Market Cap of $161,654.00 (CRYPTO:INFX)

Influxcoin (CURRENCY:INFX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Influxcoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Influxcoin has a total market cap of $161,654.00 and approximately $484.00 worth of Influxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Influxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0966 or 0.00001382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.36 or 0.04397010 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001259 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012600 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007340 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011846 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Influxcoin

INFX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Influxcoin’s total supply is 1,673,383 coins. Influxcoin’s official Twitter account is @Infxcoin. The official website for Influxcoin is influxcoin.xyz.

Influxcoin Coin Trading

Influxcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Influxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Influxcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Influxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

