Informa (INF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 770 ($10.64) price objective on the stock.

INF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Informa to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.67) to GBX 810 ($11.19) in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs reissued a conviction-buy rating and issued a GBX 863 ($11.92) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 880 ($12.16) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 740 ($10.22) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 855 ($11.81) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 806.36 ($11.14).

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 718.60 ($9.93) on Wednesday. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 624.50 ($8.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 773 ($10.68).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $6.65. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

About Informa

Informa PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and Penton Information Services.

