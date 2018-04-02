Informa (LON:INF) Receives “Conviction-Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “conviction-buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th. They presently have a GBX 846 ($11.69) price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INF. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($12.16) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, December 4th. Peel Hunt lowered Informa to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 740 ($10.22) to GBX 780 ($10.78) in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 855 ($11.81) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on Informa from GBX 790 ($10.91) to GBX 808 ($11.16) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.64) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Informa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 806.36 ($11.14).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of INF opened at GBX 718.60 ($9.93) on Monday. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 624.50 ($8.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 773 ($10.68).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/informas-inf-conviction-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-goldman-sachs-updated.html.

About Informa

Informa PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and Penton Information Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.