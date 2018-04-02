Barrington Research Analysts Give Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) a $6.00 Price Target

Barrington Research set a $6.00 target price on Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of III opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $182.61, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $66.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.34 million. analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 43,207 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 7,572.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,369 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,903,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc is a technology insights, market intelligence and advisory services company. The Company operates in the segment of fact-based sourcing advisory services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments through research, benchmarking, consulting and managed services with a focus on information technology, business process transformation, program management services and enterprise resource planning.

