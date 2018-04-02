Infosys Ltd (INFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) remained flat at $$18.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,909,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,297. Infosys has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $39,768.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Infosys had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Infosys by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Infosys in the third quarter worth $320,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Infosys in the third quarter worth $3,554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Infosys in the third quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Infosys by 28.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 478,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

