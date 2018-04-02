Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase accounts for about 1.7% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $36,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Welch Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $109.97 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase has a 1-year low of $81.64 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $377,412.53, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.29 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

In other JPMorgan Chase news, Director James S. Crown bought 7,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.37 per share, with a total value of $825,333.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,677,048.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,223.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase (JPM)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/ingalls-snyder-llc-cuts-position-in-jpmorgan-chase-jpm.html.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.