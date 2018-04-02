Ink Market Cap Reaches $28.18 Million (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $28.18 million and $2.25 million worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Lbank, Gate.io, EXX and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003061 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00689959 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014201 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000454 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00041564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00160279 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030149 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, BigONE, ZB.COM, Lbank, Coinnest and EXX. It is not presently possible to purchase Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.