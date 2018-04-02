Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) Trading Down 34.7% Over Last Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and $4,387.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bit-Z, ZB.COM and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003191 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00693831 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00177097 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00037761 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029146 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,957,820 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official website is ink.one.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Lbank, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Coinnest, Allcoin, EXX, Bit-Z, Coinrail and BigONE. It is not currently possible to purchase Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

