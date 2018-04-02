InnerWorkings (INWK) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.02

News coverage about InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. InnerWorkings earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.4840622098823 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INWK shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of InnerWorkings in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

INWK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.01. 128,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,024. InnerWorkings has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $484.96, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). InnerWorkings had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that InnerWorkings will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc is a marketing execution company. The Company’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. The Company’s segments include North America and International.

