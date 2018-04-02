BidaskClub Upgrades Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) to “Hold”

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ INO opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.55.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 208.92%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 291.9% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/inovio-pharmaceuticals-ino-lifted-to-hold-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.