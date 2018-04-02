InsaneCoin (INSN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $823.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $835,150.00 and $823.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.05 or 0.04398050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001263 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012900 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007339 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011847 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 18,848,735 coins and its circulating supply is 18,598,735 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is www.insanecoin.com. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.