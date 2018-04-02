InsaneCoin Trading Down 31.2% Over Last 7 Days (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $796,225.00 and approximately $382.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.51 or 0.04286550 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001273 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012400 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007202 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015385 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012285 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 18,848,735 coins and its circulating supply is 18,598,735 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is www.insanecoin.com. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InsaneCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.