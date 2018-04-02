Insider Buying: Air T, Inc. (AIRT) CEO Acquires 600 Shares of Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,793.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 800 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $21,072.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 600 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $15,486.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,462 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,731 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $43,326.93.

On Monday, February 12th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 300 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $8,178.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 200 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $5,654.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $31,306.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 400 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $11,820.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 101 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $3,030.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $25.30 on Monday. Air T, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through five segments: overnight air cargo, ground equipment sales, ground support services, printing equipment and maintenance, and leasing. The company’s overnight air cargo segment operates in the air express delivery services industry. The ground equipment sales segment manufactures and provides mobile deicers and other specialized equipment products to passenger and cargo airlines, airports, the United States military and industrial customers.

