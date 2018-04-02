Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Chairman Buys 7,200 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Chairman Bryant R. Riley bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $134,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $19.50 on Monday. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $519.36, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

B. Riley Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 19th that permits the company to repurchase $17.30 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through a private placement purchase. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,010,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 301,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 63.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 280,346 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1,083.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 255,914 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. 47.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/insider-buying-b-riley-financial-inc-rily-chairman-acquires-134280-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc is an independent investment bank. The Company’s segments include capital markets, auction and liquidation, valuation and appraisal, and Principal Investments-United Online. The capital markets segment provides an array of investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, sales and trading services to corporate, institutional and high net worth clients.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.