Insider Buying: Black Diamond Group (BDI) Insider Buys 54,300 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) insider Edward James Kernaghan purchased 54,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,261.00.

Edward James Kernaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Edward James Kernaghan purchased 10,200 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,052.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Edward James Kernaghan purchased 40,400 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,708.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Edward James Kernaghan purchased 37,700 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,333.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Edward James Kernaghan purchased 500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,235.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Edward James Kernaghan purchased 2,300 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,681.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Edward James Kernaghan purchased 24,100 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,250.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Edward James Kernaghan purchased 6,300 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,498.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Edward James Kernaghan purchased 700 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,806.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Edward James Kernaghan purchased 20,100 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,848.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Edward James Kernaghan purchased 5,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

Shares of BDI stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.28. 37,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,858. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$4.22.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.17 million. Black Diamond Group had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.80 to C$2.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.70 to C$3.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.30 to C$3.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.08.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells portable workforce accommodation and space rental solutions. The Camps & Lodging segment provides workforce accommodation solutions ranging from basic accommodation unit rental to turnkey lodging. This segment's lodging services include camps with on-site management of catering and housekeeping personnel and front desk services, as well as fresh water and waste water management, electricity, television, telephone, Internet, and consumables, such as fuel.

