National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Acquires 249,400 Shares

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 249,400 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $1,374,194.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, General L.P. Standard bought 249,600 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $1,432,704.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, General L.P. Standard bought 888,513 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $5,082,294.36.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $5.19 on Monday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $410.71, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -769.42.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently 170.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 908,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 879,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 694,446 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded National CineMedia to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. It owns and operates the digital in-theatre network in North America, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

