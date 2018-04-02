Roger Norwich Acquires 40,000 Shares of Otis Gold Corp (OOO) Stock

Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) Director Roger Norwich purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

Roger Norwich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, Roger Norwich bought 25,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$7,250.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Roger Norwich bought 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00.

OOO stock opened at C$0.30 on Monday. Otis Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.39.

About Otis Gold

Otis Gold Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company’s principal business activities are the acquisition of rights to explore for minerals and the exploration of acquired rights. Its exploration and evaluation assets are located in Idaho, the United States. Its projects include Kilgore Gold, Oakley, Hai and Gold Bug.

