Insider Buying: SEI Investments (SEIC) EVP Buys 3,637 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP N Jeffrey Klauder acquired 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.86 per share, for a total transaction of $86,778.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,527.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

N Jeffrey Klauder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEI Investments alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, N Jeffrey Klauder sold 20,000 shares of SEI Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,475,400.00.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $74.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11,781.70, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $408.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.96 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,949,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,436,000 after acquiring an additional 254,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,117,000 after acquiring an additional 35,184 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 856,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SEI Investments by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 667,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 614,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: SEI Investments (SEIC) EVP Buys 3,637 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/insider-buying-sei-investments-seic-evp-buys-86778-82-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.