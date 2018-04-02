Insider Buying: Staffline Group Plc (LON:STAF) Insider Purchases 1,104 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group Plc (LON:STAF) insider Ed Barker bought 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 923 ($12.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,189.92 ($14,078.36).

Shares of Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 935 ($12.92) on Monday. Staffline Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 912 ($12.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,451.72 ($20.06).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a GBX 15.70 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is a boost from Staffline Group’s previous dividend of $11.00.

Several research firms have commented on STAF. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Staffline Group from GBX 1,350 ($18.65) to GBX 1,320 ($18.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. FinnCap reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,615 ($22.31) price objective on shares of Staffline Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Staffline Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.82) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.27) price objective on shares of Staffline Group in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training. The Company has two segments: Staffing Services, which includes the provision of temporary staff to customers, and PeoplePlus, which includes the provision of welfare to work and other training services.

